Lakeshore to receive $5.8 million from Hydro One

Lakeshore will have $5.8 million at its disposal as compensation from Hydro One.

The deal is a result of four much-debated power lines that will be cutting through the community.

Lakeshore Mayor Tracey Bailey said Comber will receive a large portion of the money because of the impact of the transmission lines.

The funds will not be given in one lump sum, and is expect to be used for projects supporting culture and recreation.

Cottam residents said they hope Lakeshore administration visits the community to understand how the money can help.

"Many of them don't live there, we're a special community and so we just want to be heard and our councillor and the mayor have been open and talking to us. But we also need the administration to come and listen and learn about what the unique opportunities are right here in Comber,” said Cottam resident, Chantelle Meadows.