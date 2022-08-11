Lakeshore woman charged with impaired driving after vehicle spotted in field
A 53-year-old woman is facing impaired driving charges after a Good Samaritan reported a vehicle in a Lakeshore field.
The resident contacted Lakeshore OPP Detachment on Wednesday around 10:30 p.m., and said the vehicle was in a field on off County Road 8 near Lakeshore Road 225.
The Good Samaritan approached the vehicle, checked on the condition of the driver and alerted police. The driver was not injured.
As a result, police arrived on scene, the driver was subsequently taken into custody without incident.
The Lakeshore woman was charged with operation while impaired driving by alcohol or drugs and operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).
The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Windsor on Aug. 26, 2022.
