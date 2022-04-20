Lakeshore woman facing charges in Windsor shooting incident

A 23-year-old Lakeshore woman is facing several charges after a shooting incident in west Windsor.

On March 8, shortly before 1 a.m., patrol officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1600 block of Prince Road.

The Major Crime Unit continued to investigate and was able to identify a suspect involved in the shooting.

Natalie Arnouk, 23, from Lakeshore, has been charged with:

Careless use of firearm

Occupy motor vehicle with firearm

Disturb the peace of occupants of a dwelling-house

Discharge firearm being reckless as to the life or safety of another person

Possession of a firearm - no licence

Through investigation, it is believed there is an outstanding suspect or suspects. Police say the firearm has not been recovered and any outstanding suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information in relation to any further suspects involved in this incident or with information that may assist police recover the firearm are encouraged to contact investigators. They can contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.