Laketown Shakedown 2021 cancelled due to COVID-19

One of Vancouver Island’s premier summer music festivals has been postponed for another year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Laketown Shakedown festival in Lake Cowichan will not go ahead this summer, according to a statement from promoter Live Nation. The festival is scheduled to return to the Laketown Ranch in 2022.

Anyone with tickets or camping passes to this summer’s event will be notified directly about how to redeem their passes. Likewise, those who had tickets or camping passes for last year’s cancelled event will be able to use them for entry in 2022.

Those who would rather get a refund on their tickets will be given 14 days after receiving an email from the company to do so.

“Although we had hoped to not have to do this once again, we unfortunately must announce Laketown Shakedown will not be taking place again this summer,” said Live Nation’s Miranda Liu in a statement Monday.

“Laketown Shakedown has been rescheduled to June 30-July 2, 2022 and we will announce our 2022 lineup when it is ready,” Liu added.

Rapper Snoop Dogg headlined the last Laketown Shakedown festival in 2019, while other artists included Smash Mouth, Incubus and Sublime.

PHOTO GALLERY: Snoop Dogg lights up Laketown Shakedown