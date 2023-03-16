Laketown Shakedown announces 2023 lineup, including headliner Shaggy
A popular music festival on Vancouver Island has announced the lineup for its three-day 2023 event.
Laketown Shakedown is returning to the Cowichan Lake area from June 30 to July 2, during the Canada Day long weekend.
Headliners for the event include Third Eye Blind on June 30, Portugal. The Man on July 1, and Shaggy on July 2.
Other performers also include Classified, K'naan and Reignwolf.
Tickets for this year's Laketown Shakedown go on sale starting at 9 a.m. on March 17.
Festival goers can purchase single-day passes, weekend passes or camping passes.
Laketown Shakedown returned in 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, with headliners Wu-Tang Clan, Arkells, and LIGHTS.
The music festival is located at Laketown Ranch, a 250-acre property about an hour north of Victoria.
The music venue is also home to the popular Sunfest Country Music Festival, which is also returning this summer.
Organizers have announced some headliners for the country music event, including Blake Shelton, Lainey Wilson and Willie Jones.
Sunfest runs from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6.
-
Police looking for man after he removes tracking braceletCalgary police are looking for a man they believe removed his tracking bracelet before he could be sentenced in relation to a homicide.
-
Dog who tested positive for opioids won't be returned to owner, B.C. tribunal rulesA dog who tested positive for opioids, cocaine and amphetamines after being seized from a social housing property in Vancouver will not be returned to her owner, a B.C. tribunal has ruled.
-
Vancouver makes TIME Magazine's list of 50 greatest places to visitVancouver has made TIME Magazine's list of the world's greatest places to visit in 2023.
-
Victoria moving ahead with new single-use container bylawThe City of Victoria is looking to introduce a new bylaw intended to curb the amount of single-use items used by businesses in the municipality.
-
Regina man bit by police dog following break and enterA Regina man was bit by a police dog following a break and enter at a home early Thursday morning.
-
Mount Royal women's hockey team knocks off top-ranked Toronto in U Sports quarter finalAthena Hauck set up two third-period goals that proved to be pivotal as the Mount Royal Cougars women's hockey team knocked off the top seeded Toronto Varsity Blues 3-2 Thursday at the first quarter final of the 2023 U Sports Women's Hockey Championships in Montreal.
-
Medical emergency closes three Coquitlam SkyTrain stations, riders told to brace for delaysSkyTrain service was suspended on the Millennium Line in Coquitlam Thursday afternoon due to a medical emergency, and riders are being told to brace for significant delays.
-
George Brown College investigating after guest speaker reportedly used N-word in classGeorge Brown College has launched an investigation after a guest speaker reportedly used a racial slur during a class.
-
Community reacts to disturbing report of alleged abuse by King's prof.Feelings of shock, anger, and disgust remain a day after the University of King's College released its independent report into accusations of sexual assault, levelled against one of its former professors.