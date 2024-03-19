Laketown Shakedown announces 2024 headliners Gwen Stefani, Busta Rhymes

One of Vancouver Island's pre-eminent summer music festivals has announced its lineup for the upcoming Canada Day long weekend.

Singer Gwen Stefani, rapper Busta Rhymes and local favourite Jesse Roper will headline each of the festival's three nights from June 28 to June 30 at the Laketown Ranch in the Cowichan Valley.

Other confirmed artists include hip-hop artists Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, singer-songwriter Grandson, Vancouver pop artist BBNO$ and DJ Nu-Mark of Jurassic 5 fame.

Rounding out the lineup are Neon Steve, Miina, Murge, Bankes Brothers, the Free Label, Illvis Freshly, the Steadies, Downtown Mischief, Burchill, Mt Doyle, Blasé Blasé, the New Groovement, Darrian Gerard and Base Collective.

The Laketown Ranch features one of the largest permanent outdoor stages in Western Canada on a 275-acre site near Cowichan Lake.

This year's festival will feature three stages as well as a festival village, with food vendors, full-service bars, flush toilets and showers.

Single-day tickets and weekend passes are available on the Laketown Shakedown website.