Lambda variant detected in Alberta for first time

A new COVID-19 variant has been detected in Alberta for the first time.

The Lambda variant, also known as C.37, was detected in two Albertans, Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted Wednesday, adding that both cases are travel-related.

Lambda was first detected in Peru, and there are concerns that it carries mutations that could make it more resistant to antibodies.

Hinshaw described the Lambda variant as a 'variant of interest', with experts monitoring it to see if it gets upgraded to a 'variant of concern'.

There were 67 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Alberta Wednesday. The positivity rate is .89 per cent.

73.6 per cent of all eligible Albertans have received a first dose, while 50.66 per cent of eligible Albertans are fully immunized.

