Lambeth Public School and Sir Isaac Brock Public School to temporarily close Friday

Lambeth Public School and Sir Isaac Brock Public School will be temporarily closed and classes will move online Friday due to “operational concerns related to staffing issues,” says the Thames Valley District School Board.

A news update posted to the TVDSB website says in support of the boards commitment to ensuring student safety and the continuation of learning both schools will be closed to in-person learning.

The update says administration has “determined that operational concerns related to staffing issues require this shift to remote learning.”

A tweet from TVDSB trustee Lori-Ann Pizzolato said there are about 400 staff absences across the school board daily.

# of TVDSB staff positions filled DAILY due to absence: 400



Superintendents & administrators are filling every type of role - admin assistant, teacher, yard duty supervisor - and school staff are working tirelessly to ensure schools do not close.



This is not sustainable.

A special board hearing will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. with medical officers of health from the Middlesex-London Health Unit and Southwest Public Health, Pizzolato said.

Students at Lambeth Public School and Sir Isaac Brock Public school will temporarily transition to online learning Friday, until returning for class in-person on Monday.

The board says classroom teachers will contact families to coordinate.

TVDSB says it understands this is a challenging time for families and there are mental health and well-being resources available on its website.

Meanwhile, the Bluewater District School Board says Grey Highlands Secondary School in Flesherton is also closed Friday because of insufficient staff. Students will shift to remote learning, where possible.