Lambton County man charged after alleged aggravated assault with shovel

A man from Lambton County is facing aggravated assault charges after allegedly assaulting a man with a shovel, according to the Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service.

Police say that at approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Strathroy-Caradoc police received a call regarding an unconscious man lying on the road near Caradoc Street North in Strathroy, Ont.

Upon arrival, police discovered a 35-year-old man was the victim of an unprovoked attack with a shovel.

Police say that while assisting the victim, officers observed the suspect flee from police into a nearby wooded area.

The man was quickly located by police who resisted arrest, but officers were able to subdue him with a Taser.

As a result of the investigation, a 43-year-old man from Lambton County has been charged with:

Aggravated assault

Assault with a weapon

Uttering threats

Resist arrest

The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the accused has been remanded into custody, and is scheduled to appear in a London courtroom in relation to the charges.