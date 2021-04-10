Lambton County needs more COVID-19 vaccines to keep clinics running

Lambton Public Health says their vaccine delivery capacity is outweighing their supply.

On average, COVID-19 vaccines were around 5,000 doses per week in March. The region is able to now deliver 10,000 doses per week through their fixed and mobile clinics.

"We are not the only region suffering from a lack of vaccine supply," said Dr. Sudit Ranade, Medical Officer of Health for Lambton County. "While we’ve been doing fairly well on the immunization front so far, our COVID case counts are still very concerning."

Ranade suggests they need more vaccines to keep their clinis running, especially due to continuing outbreaks in workplaces and schools.

For now, the Point Edward Arena 'Hockey Hub' clinic will run four days a week until the supply of doses increases.

For the latest information on COVID-19 in Lambton County, visit GetTheVaccine.ca.