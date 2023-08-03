Lambton County OPP welcome new police service dog

A two-year-old German shepherd named Tackle is ready to sniff out crime after being welcomed as the newest member of the Lambton County OPP.

According to Lambton County OPP, Tackle, a two-year-old German shepherd from Alabama, recently joined the detachment’s canine unit.

Tackle recently completed his training in tracking, evidence search, building clearing and apprehension. He is expected to complete his odour recognition for drugs and firearms later in the month.

Tackle joins the current Lambton OPP Canine Unit team, which is comprised of 12-year-old Blitz, who is set to retire soon, and Celaena, an explosives detection dog.

Tackle will replace Blitz after his final testing is complete.

Lambton OPP’s Canine Unit team is led by PC. Black, who has worked in the unit for more than 10 years.

OPP add that the canine teams undergo “rigorous” training and testing before being put on the front lines, and teams are required to requalify on an ongoing basis.