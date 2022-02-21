iHeartRadio

Lambton OPP charge quarry truck driver with mischief along with numerous HTA violations

Quarry truck used in alleged criminal code and Highway Traffic Act violations on Feb. 19, 2022 in Lambton County. (OPP_WR/Twitter)

On Saturday, Lambton County OPP arrested and charged a man driving a large quarry truck who was allegedly driving in violation of the Highway Traffic Act.

Officers pulled over the vehicle on Egremont Road in Warwick Township around 3:53 p.m. and arrested the operator without incident.

Police say the accused also participated in the 'Freedom Convoy' on Highway 402 that began on Feb. 9 along the westbound lanes at Nauvoo Road, prompting police to close a portion of the highway and detour traffic. It ended on Feb. 14.

OPP continue to investigate the highway blockade through its criminal investigation branch.

A 45-year-old Lambton County man is charged with the following:

  •  Mischief over $5,000
  •  Operating while prohibited

He is also charged with the following Highway Traffic Act offences:

  •  Disobey stop sign - fail to stop 
  •  Drive commercial motor vehicle - improper licence
  •  Fail to surrender commercial vehicle operator registration
  •  Drive commercial motor vehicle - no insurance
  •  Drive motor vehicle - not equipped with interlock device

 The accused will appear in a Sarnia court at a later date.

