Lambton OPP identify suspect charged in two murders
CTV News London
London
Lambton County OPP have released the identity of the man arrested in connection with the discovery of two bodies; one in Enniskillen Township, the other in Sarnia, Ont. Police say on December 28 they were called to property on Crooked Road, south of Oil Springs for a report of a suspicious person. When they arrived, they located human remains at the site. The investigation led them to a second location on Watson Street in Sarnia where another body was located. Police say they have now charged Matthew Theriault, 42, of Sarnia. with two counts of second degree murder and two counts of indignity to a dead body. Police were able to identify the victim in Sarnia as Lance Richardson, 31, of Mississuaga. The case is being headed by OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with police saying are continuing to work with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Services to identify the person found deceased in Enniskillen Township.
