Lambton OPP investigating after person struck by pellet fired from moving vehicle

Police in Lambton County are searching for a suspect after someone was shot by a pellet gun from a moving vehicle in Point Edward.

The victim was struck while outside of an establishment on Michigan Avenue Tuesday around 8:15 p.m.

Police say the shot came from a BB or Airsoft-type gun and the victim was hurt but didn't elaborate on their injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver minivan, possibly a Dodge Caravan and was last seen travelling north on Albert Street.

Witnesses are asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.