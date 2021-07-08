Lambton Public Health creates COVID-19 Vaccine Standby List

Lambton Public Health is making it easier for residents to get their COVID-19 vaccine with their Vaccine Standby List.

"By signing up for our Vaccine Standby List, you will be called if there are doses available at your preferred clinic, and you are available to travel to the clinic on short notice that day," said Dr. Sudit Ranade, medical officer of health for Lambton County.

Each day at 10 a.m. the list will reset, meaning individuals must sign up each day they are available. Previous days' lists will be removed.

As each day has a limited amount of space, they will close once the maximum number has been reached.

Those between the ages of 12-17 will receive Pfizer if they are called for a standby dose. Those 18 and older could receive either mRNA vaccine.

There is no guarantee that you will be called as it depends on the number of cancellations and people who do not show for their appointment.

Ranade suggests Clearwater, Forest and Wyoming clinics may have openings for appointments as of next week.

