Lambton Public Health (LPH) is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at Queen Elizabeth II Public School in Sarnia, Ont.

In a release, LPH said one staff member and one student tested positive for COVID-19 as of Saturday.

LPH is working with the Lambton Kent District School Board to manage the outbreak and reduce the rist of COVID-19 transmission in the facility.

“The individuals who tested positive have been notified of their results,” said Lori Lucas, Supervisor of Health Protection for Lambton Public Health.

“LPH is continuing to conduct case and contact management as part of the investigation.”