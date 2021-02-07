Lambton Public Health (LPH) says it is investigating multiple COVID-19 outbreaks all declared on Saturday.

Outbreaks include one workplace, one institutional workplace and one Long-term care home.

LPH confirm positive COVID-19 test results for three staff at the workplace, one inmate at Sarnia Jail and one staff member in the Long-Term Care division of Vision Nursing & Rest Home in Sarnia.

“The individuals who tested positive have been notified of their results. LPH is continuing to conduct case and contact management as part of the investigation,” states Kevin Churchill, Manager of Family Health for Lambton Public Health.

LPH say testing of Long Term Care residents is underway and staff testing is ongoing and that all individuals impacted have been notified.