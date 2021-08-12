Lambton's medical officer of health to run in federal election

The pandemic has thrust medical officers of health into the spotlight, and at least one seems to have no problem with it.

Lambton Public Health has announced that its medical officer of health, Dr. Sudit Ranade will be running for the Liberal party in the upcoming federal election.

Ranade will run in the riding of Lambton-Kent-Middlesex.

The riding is currently held by Conservative Lianne Rood, who won the seat in 2019 after her Conservative predecessor, Bev Shipley, stepped away from politics.

The health unit release says Ranade will take a leave of absence once the campaign officially begins.