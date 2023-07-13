Lanark County looking to curb speeding in villages, hamlets

The County of Lanark is asking residents to hit the brakes in an effort to curb speeding through its villages and hamlets.

"Ever since the pandemic, we begin to see an increased number of complaints of speeding throughout the county," public works manager Sean Derouin said.

"[Drivers] go through these small built-up areas and hamlets and where the speed changes from 80 km/h to 60 km/h, and the majority of drivers are driving around 100 km/h."

"There's two issues," Lanark Highlands deputy reeve Bill King says. "One is speeding through the village and one is speeding into the village from each end."

The county is asking residents to submit suggestions for how they would like to see speeding addressed in their communities.

The online form can be found here and is open until Monday, August 7.

Dana Carman owns Lanark Village Pets at the intersection of Highway 511, South Street, and Mill Street, and worries the worst might happen before action is taken.

"Dogs are trying to cross the street, drivers aren't looking, the animals are out ahead of their owner, it just is going to cause heartbreak one day," Carman tells CTV News.

The county says it aims to reduce speeding through physical measures and education and enforcement campaigns.

"We don't have any stoplights here in Lanark Highlands," adds King.

"In fact, we don't have any in the entire township, and that's part of the charm of living out here in the country."

Carmen says the amount and speed of traffic, and the design of the intersection in Lanark makes for an even more dangerous situation that she left behind after moving from Ottawa.

She would like to see a number of measures installed in the village.

"A prominent crosswalk, some lights, speed bumps, and I think also having periodic stop signs throughout the rest of the village."