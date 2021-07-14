Lanark man shares his story of graduating high school at 84

In a school year that has been incredibly tough for students, one student in Lanark kept his nose in the books, and came away with a lifelong achievement.

Gordon Wallbank, 84, enrolled at the TR Leger School of Adult and Continuing Education in the Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) last September.

“I wanted to finish the schooling, I wanted to be equal with everybody else I guess you would say, and it was something to do,” says the recent high school graduate, referring to the time available to him during the pandemic. “It actually was great, I was happy to do it.”

At the age of 15, Wallbank dropped out of school with only a ninth grade education to begin working. Since then, he worked for 33 years as a colourist with the National Film Board of Canada and was a school bus driver for another 20 years. This past May, Wallbank finished what he started nearly 70 years ago.

“You’re never too old to learn, and it keeps you young,” says the 84-year-old graduate.

“When he said he was going back to school, I wasn’t surprised, but excited for him because it was something he wanted to do,” says one of Wallbank’s daughters, Dawn. She was the recipient of many phone calls throughout the year while her dad was working on school work, whether it was problem solving help or tech-troubleshooting.

“Fractions were a little bit difficult, because it’s been a long time,” Wallbank admitted. The senior student says he was given 16 credits for his life experience, but still had to complete courses in English, literacy, and math.

“He is a wonderful man, he is a great inspiration for all of us,” says Dawn Wallbank. “We are really proud of him.”

And despite being out of the classroom for so long, Wallbank was a model student.

“Gord was enthusiastic, he showed up on time, and he worked really hard,” says Lindsay Derraugh, one of Wallbank’s teachers and a literacy and basic skills instructor with the UCDSB. “And he made the transition in and out of the classroom really beautifully, especially for a senior who isn’t used to working on computers.”

Derraugh says she teaches a number of adult students, but it is rare that she has a student who is in their 80’s.

“This was a challenging year for students and teachers, and I think for me personally to have had a student like this reminded me of why I teach.”