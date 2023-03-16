Lancers goaltender wins U Sports award

Heartbreak has been replaced with gratitude as Nathan Torchia has been named the best University men’s goaltender in Canada this past season by U Sports.

“It feels amazing, to receive the award and get the recognition feels awesome. Couldn’t have done it without the support of my teammates, coaches, and family. It was truly an amazing feeling,” said Torchia.

The 22-year-old Waterloo, Ont. native received the accolade during Wednesday’s National Championship Awards Banquet in Charlottetown, PEI.

Torchia was almost out of hockey midway through the 2021-22 season, but Windsor Lancers Head Coach Kevin Hamlin invited him to join the team. He has been stellar ever since.

Torchia led the Lancers to a first-place tie with Lakehead in the OUA West Division this season posting a league-high 16 wins.

Windsor lost a heartbreaker in the league final at home last weekend to UQTR, but Torchia said he and the team are refocused and ready for a shot at the national championship.

“We battled real hard. It is what it is last week but we're excited for this opportunity too. This is another opportunity to go win something that's on an even bigger stage. We're looking forward to it. I think it'll be good, hopefully,” added Torchia.