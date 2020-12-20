Members of the Land Back Camp in Waterloo Park are heading home for the winter.

Organizers say some of their demands have been met, so they’re taking a break for the next few months to reassess and regroup.

“Land Back Camp has been going strong for over 180 days now,” says Shawn Johnston, co-organizer of the self-described Indigenous public land occupation.

“I’m on Day 183 and I have never left,” adds Amy Smoke, the other co-organizer. “I would really like to go home.”

Campers spent 122 days in Kitchener’s Victoria Park, but due to safety reasons they relocated to Waterloo Park in October.

The organizers say they’re pleased with some of the changes they’ve seen.

“We have done a lot of work with both cities and the region with our demands, and feel comfortable retiring the camp, having three of the four demands met,” says Smoke.

Those three demands include: waived fees for the Indigenous community to host events in public spaces, obtaining land in each park for traditional ceremonies, and creating paid positions within each city for Indigenous peoples.

The group still wants to see the creation of Indigenous Advisory Committees.

Organizers say their work will continue over the winter months, as they hold virtual meetings with all the cities.

“We are working on some projects with them, like creating more space in both parks,” says Johnston. “We are talking about creating sacred fire spaces that will be identical here in Waterloo Park and Victoria Park, which is really cool.”

Johnston and Smoke are also preparing some new programming they hope to roll out in the Spring.