Land dispute between farmer and SaskPower flares up with trimmed trees

A land dispute between SaskPower and a Lemberg area farmer came to a head after the provincial crown began trimming back shelter belt trees to make way for a new power line.

Police were called in to keep the peace as crews began cutting back trees on the Pawelko farm, near the town of Lemberg.

The land owner says it’s a shelter belt and nature preserve and he didn’t want the trees damaged.

“They’re doing what they want to do,” John Pawelko told CTV News.

“The property that they are cutting the trees on belongs to my son. They have no easements for it.”

Pawelko thought he had a deal with SaskPower that the line would be built on the other side of the highway but he would have to move the grain bins first. The bins are still in place.

“I had it in writing. I sent it to them. I accepted it,” Pawelko said.

“It was supposed to be on the north side of the road up to here and then they were supposed to go underground over the driveway, not to cut the trees, come back out and go. Cut and dried and this is what they came up with.”

SaskPower says it tried to work with the landowner and that the new line through the trees is on a road allowance which it feels it has the right of access.

The NDP Opposition believes SaskPower did not negotiate properly.

“It’s been really the case of months and months of broken promises and miscommunication and I know it’s been frustrating for me,” NDP MLA Aleana Young said.

“It’s certainly been frustrating for him.”

The new power line appears to be a done deal.

The trees are being cut back and the new poles are ready to be installed.