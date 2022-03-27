Landlord/tenant dispute leads to smashed windows in Elliot Lake

One person has been charged with mischief in connection with an incident Friday in Elliot Lake in which a suspect smashed windows with a hammer.

Ontario Provincial Police said they were called around 4:30 p.m. to an apartment building on Dunn Road.

"The complainant reported a known person proceeded to smash windows in the building with a hammer," police said in a news release.

"Prior to this call, police had attended and dealt with the same person in relation to a landlord/tenant matter. Police located the person a short time later who was arrested and charged."

The 29-year-old suspect is charged with mischief and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on May 3.