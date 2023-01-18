Landslide forces residents to flee 2 condo buildings in Campbell River, B.C.

Two condominium buildings in Campbell River, B.C., were evacuated Tuesday night after a landslide drew police and firefighters to a waterfront neighbourhood south of the city's downtown core.

No injuries were reported and city officials say the area is now secure.

The landslide occurred at approximately 7 p.m. behind two addresses – 738 and 758 South Island Hwy.

"We heard a crash in the back," evacuee Bruce Mathews told CTV News.

"I assumed it was the wind – something had come loose or was flying loose – and then there was a pounding at the door and that was the fire department telling us to evacuate."

Both buildings, known as Hillside Place and Beechwood Manor, were evacuated as a precaution and residents were advised to stay away from the area for the duration of the night and into Wednesday morning.

"I’d like to reassure residents that the situation is stable and thank the public for their patience as we respond to this incident," acting city manager Drew Hadfield said in a statement Tuesday night.

Residents were directed to a temporary reception centre at the Campbell River Baptist Church, located at 260 South Dogwood St.

An alert about the landslide was issued via Alertable, an emergency notification system used by the City of Campbell River. The city says the alert will remain in effect until staff provide an update on the incident on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.