A landslide has led to a closure on a North Shore trail, less than a month after the well-used route reopened following repairs.

The District of West Vancouver said Wednesday that a recent landslide damaged a section of the Capilano Pacific Trail. Local police went to the site to make sure nobody was injured.

A statement from the district says the cause of the slide is still under assessment.

That same location was impacted by a landslide in December 2019, but the area was roped off so people using the trail could walk around it. Then, last November, the trail was temporarily closed for repairs. It only reopened on Dec. 16.

Officials say this most recent slide is "much larger" than the one that happened more than a year ago and the trail is closed again until further notice.

"The slide is still active. The slope is still unstable and hazardous," the district's statement says. "It is very important that people do not go past the fencing that is securing the trail."

The slide is also expected to cause cloudy water in the Capilano River.