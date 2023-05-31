Landspout spotted near central Alberta town

An apparent landspout touched down near Stettler on Wednesday afternoon.

The possible landspout reportedly touched down at 4:37 p.m. north of the hamlet Botha, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

A tornado warning had been issued for the area, but was lifted at 5:01 p.m.

No injuries or damages were reported.

Janene Barnett sent photos to CTV News Edmonton of the landspout near her property northeast of Stettler.

As of Thursday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada was still investigating to confirm the weather event was a landspout.

A landspout is a type of tornado that is formed in a different way than a typical tornado. Generally, they are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or thunderstorms and last less than 15 minutes.

They sould be treated like a supercell tornado, ECCC said. Residents should seek shelter and stay away from windows and doors during a landspout.

Stettler is about 185 kilometres south of Edmonton.