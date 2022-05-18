Landspout tornado touched down in southern Sask.: Environment Canada

A number of social media users captured Saskatchewan's first tornado of 2022 on Tuesday evening north west of Moose Jaw.

Environment Canada (EC) confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down near Caron, Sask. around 7 p.m.

The tornado was a landspout that is suspected to have been generated by a strong thunderstorm interacting with a boundary, Environment Canada said in a preliminary weather summary Wednesday.

“Landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous as they can topple trees, damage roofs, or toss debris a short distance,” EC said.

On the Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale, EF-0 is the lowest rating for a tornado, with wind speeds around 90-130 km/hr.

Environment Canada received one unconfirmed report of damage.

A storm that prompted severe thunderstorm warnings in several areas around Moose Jaw produced what was initially considered a "probable tornado" by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) around 7 p.m. Tuesday between the communities of Keeler and Caron.

Severe thunderstorm warnings currently in effect for the city of Moose Jaw, RM of Caron, Eyebrow and Marquis. Storm capable of heavy rain, strong winds and nickel sized hail. Head indoors if there are storms in your area. #SKstorm @CTVRegina pic.twitter.com/h5I6IsuzLJ

Near Caron and Keeler SK 7pm #skstorm pic.twitter.com/9ftxpuTGBL

It was an exciting drive home this evening!!

West of Caronport, Sk 6:40pm#environmentcanada, #weathernetwork, #cbcweather, #Ctvweather,#saskstorms #landofthelivingskies#weather pic.twitter.com/xaVsANuOSC

Caron is approximately 100 kilometres west of Regina, Sask.