Landyn completes epic 196.5-kilometre trek to raise awareness and money for residential school survivors

Landyn Toney completed his epic 196-kilometre journey, his family confirmed in a Facebook post on Tuesday evening.

The 12-year-old Indigenous boy started walking from Bible Hill, N.S., to his home on Annapolis Valley First Nation six days ago.

He walked 196.5 kilometres in memory of Canada's residential school victims and survivors.

Landyn's Journey has also raised about $29,000 so far.

A committee will decide how the money is used.