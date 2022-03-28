iHeartRadio

Lane access to be restricted along section of E.C. Row starting next Monday

Cars on the road

E.C. Row Expressway commuters may be in store for some delays this spring.

The City of Windsor says the expressway will have lane restrictions in both directions for 16 weeks between Huron Church Road and Howard Avenue.

Coco Paving will be performing road reconstruction starting Monday, April 4 to July 26.

For more information on construction and detours, contact 311.

12