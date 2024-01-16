Collision forced lane closures along Highway 400 in Bradford
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Commuters heading north on Highway 400 Tuesday afternoon had to contend with lane closures following a collision in Bradford.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Provincial police say the crash happened in the northbound lanes between Highway 88 and 89.
All lanes heading north were temporarily closed.
The area has since reopened.
There is no word on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.
-
Man shot in the leg inside Maple Ridge home: RCMPMounties in Maple Ridge are investigating a Monday night shooting in the city that injured one man.
-
'Geopolitical tensions' drove increase in protests and hate crimes in Vancouver in 2023: policeThe Vancouver Police Department is blaming "geopolitical tensions" for a rise in both hate crimes and protests in 2023.
-
Outdoor rink a sense of pride for N.B. communityVolunteers work hard to keep a New Brunswick rink up and running.
-
Clear ice vs. white ice: What it will take to get the Rideau Canal Skateway openThis week's cold weather is providing some hope that skaters will be able to hit the ice this year, after last year's disappointing season.
-
ER closing overnight in town of St. MarysThe emergency department at St. Marys Memorial Hospital, in the town of St. Marys, will be closed overnight Tuesday.
-
Saint John Harbour Passage gets $1.5M for trail expansionThe Harbour Passage trails in Saint John, N.B., will be longer thanks to a big influx of cash from federal and municipal governments.
-
Surgical wait times unlikely to improve without new ORs: P.E.I. auditor generalPrince Edward Island’s auditor general says surgical wait times are unlikely to improve without serious infrastructure upgrades.
-
Black community in Nova Scotia town opposes development near recreation centreThe mayor of New Glasgow, N.S., says a decision to build a long-term care facility in the heart of the town's historic Black neighbourhood will be reviewed after members of the community raised objections.
-
'Dream come true' for young GTA students controlling moon rover in simulated space missionA group of Grade 6 students in Mississauga put their heads together for a simulated space mission where they remote controlled a rover to find ice on the moon.