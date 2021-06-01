Lane reductions on Highway 174 begin Wednesday for Stage 2 LRT work

Stage 2 LRT construction will result in several lane reductions along Highway 174 through the month of June.

The City of Ottawa is advising drivers that sctions of the 174 will be reduced to one lane between Blair Road and Trim Road in order to make space in the centre median for Stage 2 LRT.

The lane reductions will begin Wednesday nights and end early Friday mornings. There will be one full closure of both eastbound and westbound lanes between Jeanne d’Arc Boulevard and Champlain Street. Signed detours will be in place.

Construction on Stage 2 LRT in the east end to Trim Road is expected to be completed in 2024.

The city says the following Highway 174 lanes and ramps will be closed to facilitate Stage 2 LRT roadwork:

Between 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 2 until 5:30 a.m. Friday, June 4:

Highway 174 westbound will be reduced to one lane between Orléans Boulevard and Jeanne d’Arc Boulevard.

Highway 174 westbound will be reduced to one lane between Jeanne d’Arc Boulevard and Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway.

The westbound on-ramp from northbound Jeanne d’Arc Boulevard will be closed.

Between 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 until 5:30 a.m. Friday, June 11:

Highway 174 eastbound will be reduced to one lane between Jeanne d’Arc Boulevard and Champlain Street.

The eastbound on-ramp from northbound Jeanne d’Arc Boulevard will be closed.

The eastbound off-ramp to Champlain Street will be closed.

OC Transpo EB Transitway service will be on detour between Montreal Road and Place d’Orléans

Between 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 until 5:30 a.m. Friday, June 18:

Highway 174 westbound will be reduced to one lane between Champlain Street and Orléans Boulevard.

The westbound on-ramp from southbound Champlain Street will be closed.

Between 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 until 5:30 a.m. Friday, June 25:

Highway 174 will be reduced to a single lane westbound between Champlain Street and Jeanne d’Arc Boulevard.

Highway 174 eastbound will be reduced to a single lane eastbound between Jeanne d’Arc Boulevard and Champlain Street.

Between 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 30 until 5:30 a.m. Friday, July 2: