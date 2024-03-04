Lane restrictions at Fanshawe Park Road and Richmond Street begins Monday

Phase 2 of construction for the Fanshawe Park Road and Richmond Street Intersection Improvements project begins Monday.

Lanes will be restricted on both directions of Fanshawe Park Road between both ends of North Centre Road until approximately fall 2024.

The City of London said during this time, some turning restrictions will be in place to support traffic flow through this busy corridor.

Drivers travelling eastbound and westbound on Fanshawe Park Road are advised to expect delays and are encouraged to use alternative routes when possible.

Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout this work on at least one side of the road.

The City said some LTC stops along Fanshawe Park Road may be impacted during construction and transit riders are advised to visit the LTC website.