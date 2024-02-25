Lane restrictions in effect beginning Monday for East London Link construction project

Starting Monday drivers will have to pack their patience as a construction project slated to last until December will begin on a section of Highbury Avenue North.

According to the City of London, construction will get underway for phase 3C of the East London Link and Municipal Infrastructure Improvements projects.

As a result, there will be lane restrictions in effect on Highbury Avenue North between Oxford Street East and the north limit of the Highbury Avenue North overpass. Reduced lanes will also be in effect along Oxford Street East from just a few metres east of the Highbury Avenue intersection to near Wistow Street.

Highbury Avenue North and Oxford Street East will remain open to traffic with reduced lanes in each direction until approximately December.

Crews will be in the area this week setting up traffic control and other necessary elements in preparation for the major construction to begin next week.

How will construction affect drivers, transit riders and pedestrians?

The city said wayfinding signs will be installed around the site to help pedestrians navigate through the construction zone, while sidewalk access will be maintained on at least one side of the road at all times during construction.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and are encouraged to use navigation apps such as Waze and Google Maps to find alternative routes when possible.

Some LTC stops along these sections of Highbury Avenue North and Oxford Street East will also be impacted during construction. The city advises transit riders to visit the LTC website for the most up-to-date information.

Businesses will remain open and accessible throughout the construction project.

According to the city, phase 3C of the East London Link project will be constructed in two sections in order to preserve road access and complete necessary work “as effectively as possible.”

The second section is planned for later in the spring/summer to complete servicing utilities and other off-road works on Highbury Avenue North, south of the overpass and just west of the Dundas Street intersection.