Lane restrictions in Windsor to look out for starting Thursday
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
Drivers may be in store for some delays starting Thursday as the city begins a few road projects.
Erie Street East will have shifting lane restrictions between Lincoln Road and Hall Avenue for curb and sidewalk repairs.
The project starts Thursday and work will be underway until May 26.
The city is asking drivers to slow down and use caution in the construction zone.
Also starting Thursday, there will be lane restrictions on northbound Dougall Avenue between E.C Row Expressway and Ouellette Place for catch basin repairs.
The repairs will be going on until Friday.
