Lanes blocked after east-end collision
Multi-Media Journalist
Fiona Robertson
London, Ont. fire crews and police attended the scene of a two-vehicle collision Saturday around 11:30 a.m.
The incident happened at the Highbury Avenue and Dundas Street intersection.
The London Fire Department is warning of delays due to debris blocking some lanes.
No word on any injuries or possible charges at this time.
