Lanes closed on Highway 400 in Bradford for fatal collision

Northbound traffic is at a standstill along Highway 400 in Bradford West Gwillimbury Wednesday evening following a fatal collision.

Police closed the northbound lanes at County Roads 88 and 89 and traffic is being rerouted.

"Investigators are determining whether or not it is medical related as the cause is unclear," OPP stated in a tweet.

CTV News has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.