Lanes to be temporarily reduced on South Perimeter Highway

Traffic delays are being expected along stretches of the South Perimeter Highway as construction work is about to get underway.

Manitoba Infrastructure said a construction project will begin Monday, Oct. 4 and is expected to wrap up on Oct. 21. Traffic will be reduced to one lane when crews are on site, and reopened to two lanes when they are not.

Manitoba Infrastructure said the work will involve milling, which is grinding and removing the existing road surface before resurfacing with new asphalt pavement and then paving the surfaces.

The speed limit will be reduced to 60 km/h while workers are present and 80 km/h when travelling on a milled surface and workers are not present. Manitoba Infrastructure said the project does not require any detours.

A safety flag crew will be present through the project and direct traffic as needed.

CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE

PTH 100 at PTH 3:

Milling Monday, Oct. 4 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Paving Tuesday, Oct. 5 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

PTH 100 from Wilkes Ave. to Portage Ave.:

Milling Tuesday, Oct. 5 and Wednesday, Oct. 6 with a night shift (back-up milling days: Oct. 7 and 8)

Paving Saturday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10 (back-up paving day: Oct. 11)

PTH 100 from Portage Ave. to Centreport Canada Way: