Langdon, Alta. bar closes dine-in service following threats, will offer takeout instead

The Firehouse Bar & Grill in Langdon, Alta. has closed to the public following threats — both in person and online — directed at staff and ownership following an announcement it would bring in the restrictions exemption program, now called a vaccine passport.

“It was a no brainer,” said co-owner Greg Thompson.

“This was to protect our staff. This is how we operate on a daily basis anyway, we run a clean, fair, fun place to hang out, and that goes all the way down to how we take care of our staff and how we operate our business.”

Langdon is about 35 kilometres southeast of Calgary. Thompson says he feels the safety of staff would be at risk if they were to remain open.

“People are very divided on what's going on nowadays,” he said.

“Some of the outreach we’ve taken from some people in regards to the threats and whatnot, we believe is actually a very, very small group.”

Proof of vaccination is now required in Alberta for places like restaurants and bars, if they want to operate with no restrictions.

Establishments that do not require vaccine passports have to close to indoor service, offer patio service and allow for takeout.

A Facebook post from the restaurant says another lockdown would be the end for the local eatery.

The restaurant says it will stay open between 4 and 9 p.m. daily for pick-up and delivery.

The closure is in place until further notice.