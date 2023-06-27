Langdon property owners fearful of accused serial rapist Robert Mantha's potential release

A bail decision is expected Friday in the case against 59-year-old Richard Robert Mantha, who is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting five women.

"It is very hard to live a normal life when, for the last three months, you wonder if a person is going to get bail or not," said Muriel Schaack-Lock.

"It makes us very fearful."

Schaack-Lock and her husband, Paul, were renting a Quonset on their Langdon property to Mantha. It's where the alleged crimes are said to have taken place.

Schaack-Lock says she understands Mantha’s lawyer, Kim Arial, is seeking his release on bail, while the Crown is arguing that he should stay in prison.

"The unknown is actually worse than if you knew," said Schaack-Lock.

"We have installed extra cameras around our property. It's not only us, it's our neighbours that are wondering if this guy's going to come back. We both feel that if he is released, he will find a way to come (to the property) because he has nothing to lose."

Schaack-Lock says they filed a restraining order against Mantha in April that includes Mantha remaining 200 metres away from the property – including their residence – and 100 metres away from both of them anywhere in Alberta.

Last week, Schaack-Lock and her husband served Mantha another court order, signed by a judge, alleging he owes them $10,600 for costs incurred since his arrest.

The couple says that’s only a drop in the bucket of what they believe they are actually owed.

"Basically, we’re out $35,000 as we speak," said Schaack-Lock.

"It's draining emotionally, draining financially."

The couple says the costs incurred included rent arrears, property damage to the Quonset and other buildings and cleanup costs.

Schaack-Lock says she’s hopeful the outcome on Friday is a positive one for everyone involved.

"We're going through all of this headache, but (the alleged victims have) gone through nightmares that will mark them for the rest of their lives," she said.

"We feel bad for them because it happened on our property, even though we had no idea."

Mantha faces numerous charges including kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault causing bodily harm and administering a noxious substance.

His bail hearing lasted two days last week, but all of the details are covered by a publication ban.

LIKELIHOOD OF BAIL?

Mount Royal University criminologist Kelly Sundberg says he’d be surprised if Mantha is offered bail on Friday.

"In cases such as this, where you have such violent, sexually-based crimes and such concerning allegations, bail is usually quite rare," he said.

"If this individual is released, then the resources to keep an eye on them in the public will be immense."

COURT DOCUMENTS UNSEALED

CTV News was part of an application from multiple media outlets to unseal court documents regarding the case against Mantha.

The application was successful, and the court documents were made available.

All of the allegations made against Mantha in the documents have yet to be proven in court.

One woman says she saw what appeared to be blood on the walls of the Quonset, while another says she saw what looked like bodies or heads in a trailer near Mantha's bed.

One says she saw a pig mask and gun in his vehicle.

In April 2023, Mantha's sister in Quebec contacted police after seeing her brother on the news.

She provided police with photos her son received, showing his uncle with a gun tucked in his belt.

Mantha at one point visited them, driving his vehicle to Quebec and thoroughly cleaning it before flying back to Calgary.

Mantha's blue BMW is now in possession of police in Quebec.

A pellet gun, women's clothing, boots and a purse were found inside.

One woman described losing these items when running for her life.

Police believe it's reasonable they will also find bodily substances including blood inside the car.

Police have also seized electronic devices with images and videos, including a dozen cell phones, five laptops and several tablets, digital cameras and storage devices.

The documents also reveal undercover officers -- in Operation Skana -- posed as fellow prisoners following the arrest of Mantha, who went by the name "Poncho" on the streets.

With Files From Alesia Fieldberg and Damien Wood, CTV News