Langdon's 'The Track' ready to welcome golfers back

As soon as golfers found out The Track was opening up in Langdon this weekend, the phone started ringing off the hook.

The Track is the first course to open in the area and owner Megan McLeod says opening day is always filled with excitement.

"It's a little crazy once we kind of have a date in mind," McLeod said.

"It's a really short window to try and get organized, get stock back in the building and all that stuff but overall it's just really exciting and it's what we prepare for over the winter."

HAPPY TO BE FIRST TO OPEN

Being the first course to open in the area is always a source of pride for the staff at the course. Head pro Gregg Schubert says it's the right time to get golfers back on The Track.

"We looked at the forecast and the condition of the golf course," Schubert said.

"It's drying out and there's a chinook arch coming so hopefully that helps a bit.

"We always enjoy being one of the first to open. We're unique in that we don't have a lot of tree coverage around here so the snow goes (melts) really quick.

"It's a great spot and we want to get open and we want to see peoples' smiling faces on the golf course so that's the main reason why we're going," he added.

REGULAR TEE BOXES AND GREENS

Workers have been putting in extra time, making sure everything is ready to go for opening day. The Track will open on regular tee boxes and regular greens. Schubert says all looks good.

"We have peeked underneath (the tarps) and everything looks healthy," Schubert said. "The greens look healthy and it looks like they've come through the winter great.

"We're going to keep the tarps on. We're going to get through the snow on Thursday if it comes and then start peeling back them off on Friday and be ready for Saturday morning."

CASUAL, RELAXED ATMOSPHERE

The Track used to be known as Boulder Creek. When new owners took over in 2020, they knew they were going to have to make some changes.

In 2021, the course rebranded itself and came up with the new name. McLeod says the Track wants golfers to enjoy a more relaxed and casual experience when they tee it up.

"We really, from day one, wanted this to be just a different experience for golfers," she said. "We wanted to strip it back, be unpretentious, really inclusive and make golf fun again."

Green fees to tee it up this weekend at The Track are $55.



