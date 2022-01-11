Langford again tops list of B.C.'s most resilient communities

Five Vancouver Island cities are ranked among the 10 most economically resilient communities in the province, with Langford topping the list, according to an annual report compiled by BCBusiness magazine.

The rankings assess 50 of the province's largest communities for population growth, financial vulnerability, rental vacancy, economic diversity, environmental resiliency and employment, among other metrics.

Langford, Comox, Parksville, Central Saanich and Courtenay all placed in the top 10, while Victoria placed 16th.

Victoria's ranking was an improvement over its 31st-place ranking in 2020, while Langford's first-place showing was a repeat of 2020.

Saanich placed 18th on the 2021 list while Nanaimo finished 24th.

"Although the last couple of years continue to be challenging for both residents, business owners and employees, this ranking is a strong signal that we continue to move in the right direction," Langford Mayor Stew Young said in a statement Tuesday.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has continued its work to spur investment and new development in Langford’s core commercial areas," Young added. "As a community, we collectively continue to support each other as a resilient, diverse, and strong community. Everyone should be very proud of this accomplishment and recognition."

The top 10 B.C. communities for economic diversity in 2021, according to BCBusiness magazine:

1. Langford

2. New Westminster

3. Comox

4. Kelowna

5. Parksville

6. City of North Vancouver

7. Township of Langley

8. Central Saanich

9. Coquitlam

10. Courtenay