Langford Beer Festival heading to Starlight Stadium

The second annual Langford Beer Festival is returning this summer, this time moving into the large Starlight Stadium.

The inaugural beer fest debuted last year and sold out weeks before the event began.

This year's beer festival is scheduled for July 15, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Eighty different craft beers and ciders will be available at the festival, as well as food vendors, live music, lawn games and a 100-foot-long inflatable obstacle course.

There will also be a free bike valet station and organizers say they're working with local groups to make "transit options" available.

Tickets to the event are $45 and include a Victoria Beer Society (VBS) tasting glass and 10 drink tokens, which are redeemable for one four-ounce sample tasting each.

Premium tickets are also for $75, which include a tasting glass, 16 drink tokens and access to the "Cascadia Liquor Premium Lounge."

A $5 discount for general admission tickets is available to VBS members.

Tickets for the beer festival will go on sale online at 10 a.m. May 12.

For those uninterested in imbibing, Langford is also playing host to the second annual SoberFest at the Starlight Stadium Plaza.

No drugs or alcohol will be served at the music and comedy festival, and proceeds go towards funding beds at addiction treatment centres in the province.

SoberFest takes place on July 22 from noon to 7 p.m.