Langford car dealership giving away free car to person or family in need

King’s Auto Sales in Langford, B.C., is teaming up with the Cool Aid Society to give away a free car to a deserving person or family this holiday season.

It’s the third year in a row the two groups have partnered up for the giveaway.

This year’s winner will receive a 2013 Chrysler 200 along with three months of free insurance from Maxxam Insurance, one year of free maintenance from Affordable Auto Repair, and a two-year warranty from Lubrico Warranties.

During the first couple of weeks of December, people can nominate someone they believe deserves the special holiday gift.

"This is really exciting for us," said David King, the owner of King’s Auto Sales, on Tuesday.

"There’s lots of different ways you can give back and this just seems [like one way] that makes the most sense for us as a car dealer to support those who can’t otherwise afford a car," he said.

Lori Angelini, director of philanthropy and community engagement for Cool Aid, says the program is special.

"Last year we received more than 100 nominations in two weeks, which really pointed to the need," she said.

"And this year with the cost of everything going way up and many people struggling just to get by, we expect to receive an even greater number of nominations."

King wishes that his family-owned and operated car dealership could do more.

"Every year we get an incredible amount of nominations and the only thing we ever regret is not having more than one car to give away," he said.

The winner of last year’s Pontiac Pursuit was a single mother who had escaped intimate partner violence and was starting life over in the capital region.

She was nominated by her daughter who described her as "the most selfless, caring, strong, and determined woman" she had ever known.

"Giving back has always been important for our family," said King, "There’s no strings attached, it’s not a sale, it’s not a promo for buying cars, it’s just strictly giving back to our community."

This year’s winner of the white 2013 Chrysler 200 will be announced on Dec. 21.

Nominations will be narrowed down to the top 10 in need, then a random number generator will be used to decide the winning person.

Nominations can be submitted at the Cool Aid website.