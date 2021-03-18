The Sooke School District is notifying families of a COVID-19 exposure at a Langford elementary school.

The exposure took place on March 12 at Lakewood Elementary School, located at 2363 Setchfield Ave.

The school district says that public health teams have finished contact tracing. If your family has not been contacted and told to self-isolate or monitor for symptoms, you can continue attending the school as usual.

"Thank you to the school community for your cooperation," said the school district in a social media post Wednesday.

As of Thursday morning, there are six other schools listed on Island Health's school exposure webpage.

Each school remains on the list until two weeks after its most recent exposure.