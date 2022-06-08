Langford mayor headed to Ukraine to deliver relief supplies

A team of volunteers from Langford, B.C. – including the city's mayor – is heading to war-torn Ukraine to deliver desperately needed supplies and support, with the help of a community campaign that's raised half a million dollars.

"This is for the future, to help those people in Ukraine to make sure that they can get through this," said Langford Mayor Stew Young.

The four-person team includes the mayor and the city’s former fire chief, Bob Beckett.

The team will be travelling to the European country, which is under attack by Russia, at the end of the month with a three-fold mission.

"The first one is feeding the thousands of women and children that’ve fled Eastern Ukraine," said Beckett, who is acting as the project's logistics officer.

"The second is to distribute locally purchased dry goods and canteen products so that we can supply elderly folks that remain behind in these western rural communities because they’re not mobile – they can’t leave," he said.

The team will also deliver equipment for volunteer firefighters to help with search and rescues on bombed buildings – and identify a sister city to coordinate ongoing support.

"It’s necessary help," said Ukrainian refugee Artem Luzanovski. He fled the Donbas region in April and is now on Vancouver Island.

"Many people have problems with food, with clean water," he said, among other concerns.

COMMUNITY EFFORT

The Langford Supports Ukraine Emergency Humanitarian Relief Project raised around $500,000 to fund the work, which is in partnership with GlobalMedic.

"It's the single largest amount of money that we've ever raised in a week in Langford, and we're going to continue to do it," said Young.

The Toronto-based charity has been providing disaster relief and life-saving humanitarian aid to countries for decades.

"Probably the most important thing that we’re doing with the funds out of Langford is creating emergency food kits inside Ukraine – helping stabilize the local economy," said GlobalMedic executive director Rahul Singh.

For security reasons, the team can’t say where or when it’ll be travelling, but it promises to share updates and videos upon return.

The president of the Victoria branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress is among those thanking the team for its support.

"Yes, it’s important to remember to support our Ukrainians arriving here," said Devon Sereda Goldie. "But our Ukrainian friends and family members in Ukraine also need help."