Langford men arrested in drug-trafficking investigation

Two men from Langford, B.C., have been arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking after officers executed search warrants in the Greater Victoria area.

The West Shore RCMP say the men, aged 24 and 28, were believed to be trafficking drugs in Victoria and Langford.

Mounties identified the suspects in December and executed search warrants on a vehicle and a pair of residences on Jan. 13, according to a release Thursday.

Police seized approximately $9,000 in cash, as well as fentanyl, cocaine and thousands of unmarked pills that investigators are working to identify.

Police also uncovered 24 ounces of powder believed to be steroids, and seized bear spray, a collapsible baton and three replica firearms.

Both men have been released from custody without charge pending further investigation.

"This investigation and the seizure of these drugs will impact the drug trade in the Greater Victoria area," Cpl. Kevin Pollock of the West Shore RCMP drugs and organized crime unit said.

"We want to thank the many West Shore RCMP officers as well as the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team who assisted in ensuring the safe execution of these warrants."