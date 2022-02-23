Langford middle school highlights acts of kindness in recognition of Pink Shirt Day

Spencer Middle School in Langford, B.C., is marking Pink Shirt Day (Feb. 23) with hundreds of examples of kind gestures its students have made in the past week.

A group of Grade 8 leadership students passed out 900 pink T-shirt cards to their fellow students on Wednesday.

"We gave them to every class and asked them to write something kind they’ve done, and then we decided to put them around the school so everyone can see what they’ve done to be kind," said leadership student Erin Edmonstone.

"It just gives anyone walking into our school, staff, students, anyone, just giving them a positive message and trying to brighten up their day a little bit," added leadership student Maiya Fournier.

The goal is to show how even the smallest acts of kindness can have a lasting impact. It's something the school’s principal hopes will catch on.

"Pink Shirt Day is one day to really highlight kindness and not bullying others, and I really hope it spreads throughout the whole year," said principal Jen Nixon. "And that they take away that it’s one tiny, small act (that) can change a person’s world for better."

Spencer Middle School also held a virtual assembly featuring a kindness song from the school's music students.

Pink Shirt Day is an anti-bullying movement recognized on Feb. 23 across the country.

It began 15 years ago in Newfoundland and Labrador when two students wore pink shirts to school in support of another student who was bullied for wearing that colour.