Langford musician overcomes challenging childhood to perform inspiring songs

Before Jaimey Hamilton discovered the healing power of making music, learning to play the guitar as a child felt like a chore.

“I would put it down after a lesson,” the now-24-year-old recalls. “And I wouldn’t pick it up until the next week when I had (another) lesson.”

Jaimey was more interested in making up for lost time at the lake, after surviving leukemia.

“I don’t really remember back then,” Jaimey says. “I was five.”

But Jaimey will never forget when she was nine and the cancer returned.

“Sometimes I get bad headaches,” young Jaimey admitted during an interview from that time. “I have to go to the hospital.”

Along with enduring high doses of chemo and radiation, she was prescribed music therapy.

“I found myself gravitating towards the guitar,” Jaimey recalls. “And wanting to pick it up more.”

After two years of treatments, Jaimey celebrated being in remission at her beloved lake, before eventually being diagnosed with Leukaemia for a third time.

“I felt really bad,” Jaimey says during a interview from when she was 12. “All the time.”

Yet every time, Jaimey’s guitar would be there to hear all the hard things she couldn’t find the words to say.

“I found songwriting really was that healing outlet for me,” Jaimey smiles.

After a successful bone marrow transplant, Jaimey recorded a song in support of the Children’s Wish Foundation about her struggles and triumphs, called "Survive."

“At my weakest moment, I didn’t think I would survive,” Jaimey admits, before smiling. “And here I am.”

Now — more than a decade cancer-free and a professional musician — Jaimey is preparing to perform two sets at the Sunfest country music festival.

Jaimey’s latest song, "Stomping Ground," is inspired by returning to her beloved lake as an adult, and spending time with the family and friends she often missed as a child.

“You have to enjoy every moment,” Jaimey says. “You really aren’t promised tomorrow.”

Which is why every day, Jamie is so grateful to the little girl she once was, who triumphed over such big adversity.

“She was very strong back then,” Jaimey says, fighting back tears.

And she grew up to become a musician who’s striving to inspire others to never give up hope, and always make the most every moment.

“I think of that little girl in her hospital bed,” Jaimey smiles. “And I’m just living out her dreams.”