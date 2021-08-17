Langford seeks artists, vendors, food trucks for new community hub

The City of Langford is looking for artists, retailers and food trucks to help fill out its "Station Avenue revitalization project."

The city announced the project earlier this year, with the goal being to redevelop the neighbourhood, which many in the community said was beginning to decline.

Langford is now hoping to turn Station Avenue into a community hub that will draw people to the outdoor strip with public art, seating and spaces for artists, businesses and food trucks.

The city is now accepting applications for six artist studio spaces, six "business incubator retail locations" and six food truck stalls.

The studio spaces can be rented individually, or by multiple artists who wish to share a studio. The city says the studios can be used for work while also showcasing and selling products.

Meanwhile, Langford is looking to rent six small business spaces. The municipality says the "incubator retail locations" are great for testing new business models, or for expanding businesses into Langford without having to commit to a larger brick-and-mortar location.

The city notes that applications for the business spaces must include a plan for how the business will "contribute to the interactive and consumer experience" of Station Avenue.

Lastly, the city is looking to fill six food truck stalls to round out the Station Avenue project. The stalls are available to rent on a daily basis, after being approved by the city.

All applications for the art studio spaces, business spaces and food truck stalls can be submitted here.

Langford estimates that the spaces will open by spring 2022.